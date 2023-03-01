uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $20.78. uniQure shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 120,482 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 119.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 508,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 181,791 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

