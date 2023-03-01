uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in uniQure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock valued at $580,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

