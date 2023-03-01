Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.79 or 0.00028619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and $97.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00410062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000831 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004266 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

