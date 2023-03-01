United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.50 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.14 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $246.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.15. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total value of $195,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,060.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,420 shares of company stock worth $54,038,689 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,033,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

