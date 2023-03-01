Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Univar Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UNVR. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE UNVR opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

