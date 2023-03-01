Utrust Price Down 2% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Utrust has a market cap of $57.83 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00420391 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.43 or 0.28417024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

