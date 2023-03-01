Utz Brands (UTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Utz Brands to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -79.31%.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

In other news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 236.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

See Also

