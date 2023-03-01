V2X (VVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect V2X to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE VVX opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Get V2X alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About V2X

Several research firms recently commented on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.