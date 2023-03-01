Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $231.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

