Varda Shine Acquires 24,755 Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) insider Varda Shine purchased 24,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £20,051.55 ($24,196.39).

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.68).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Featured Articles

