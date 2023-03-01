Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veracyte in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

VCYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.61 on Monday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 90.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

