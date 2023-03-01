Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $74.57 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Verasity has a total market cap of $74.57 million and approximately $20.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.

Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

Verasity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

