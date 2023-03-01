Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,220.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,050.93 and its 200-day moving average is $951.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,260.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

