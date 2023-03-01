Via Renewables (VIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Via Renewables Stock Down 13.2 %

VIA opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.17. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Via Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -276.92%.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Via Renewables by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Via Renewables by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

