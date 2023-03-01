Via Renewables (VIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VIA opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.17. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -276.92%.
Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.
