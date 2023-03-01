Viant Technology (DSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $241.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viant Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

