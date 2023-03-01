Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

