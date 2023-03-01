Wael Sawan Acquires 7,213 Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.95) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($216,033.14).
Shell Stock Performance
SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,526.50 ($30.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,410.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,351.15. The company has a market cap of £175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.
Shell Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,021.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
See Also
