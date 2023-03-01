Wael Sawan Acquires 7,213 Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.95) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($216,033.14).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,526.50 ($30.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,410.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,351.15. The company has a market cap of £175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,021.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.18) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.20) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.04) price objective on Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.82) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.57).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

