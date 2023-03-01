Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Cap of $20.45 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $20.45 million and $1.20 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,931,432 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,956,220 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

