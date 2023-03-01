Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,319,000 after buying an additional 81,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WM opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

