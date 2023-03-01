Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WES. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of WES opened at $26.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,986,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

