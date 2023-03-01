WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $311.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,194.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,790 shares of company stock worth $398,731. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 46.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.