William Blair Comments on Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rackspace Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

RXT stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

