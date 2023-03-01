Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,784 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $234.36 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

