Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $51.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. Xometry has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $858,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,755.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $858,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,755.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,737 shares of company stock worth $3,292,363 over the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 832.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 993,650 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $32,504,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

