Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $43.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.04.
Several analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Zillow Group Stock Down 0.1 %
ZG opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $58.81.
Insider Activity at Zillow Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
