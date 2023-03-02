10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $235,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 75.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

