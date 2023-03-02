13,601 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $133,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $127,186.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 791,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,166.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,851 shares of company stock worth $4,641,867. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

