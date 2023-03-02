15,439 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.