45,190 Shares in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,487,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,154,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Bausch + Lomb Profile

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 898.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

