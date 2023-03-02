Aaron Birnbaum Sells 6,141 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Herc Trading Up 0.3 %

HRI opened at $144.04 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $171.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

