Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Down to $80.49

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.49, but opened at $77.74. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $74.64, with a volume of 348,085 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,283,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

