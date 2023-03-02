ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACM Research from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.48.
ACM Research Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $27.74.
About ACM Research
ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.
