ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACM Research from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.48.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $27.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

