Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells $382,259.50 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, R Dirk Allison sold 1,794 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $186,845.10.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

