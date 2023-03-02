Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
AMTX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Aemetis to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.05.
Aemetis Trading Up 3.6 %
AMTX stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aemetis (AMTX)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.