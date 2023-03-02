Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Aemetis to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.05.

AMTX stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Aemetis by 240.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Aemetis by 71.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

