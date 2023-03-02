Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Align Technology worth $46,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $308.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $505.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.