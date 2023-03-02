Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Allakos Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ALLK opened at $5.93 on Monday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $505.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.45.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
