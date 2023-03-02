Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of ALLK opened at $5.93 on Monday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $505.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 800.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

