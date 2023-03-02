AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 304.3% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALCC opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 228,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.