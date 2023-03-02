AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 32,132,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 37,602,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 292,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 795,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 267,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

