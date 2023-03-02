Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $89.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 122,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,938,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

