América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after buying an additional 1,099,601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 5.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 170,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 25.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

