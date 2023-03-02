American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,141 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $50,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 2.1 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

AMH opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 123.94%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.