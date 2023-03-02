American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $458.53 million, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.80. American Software has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

