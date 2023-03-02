Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABCB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.