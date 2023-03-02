Amit Yoran Sells 11,843 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $509,012.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,456 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Amit Yoran sold 5,608 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $246,864.16.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.69% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tenable by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 128.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Tenable by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

