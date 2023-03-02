Analysts Set Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) PT at $304.57

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($258.51) to €290.00 ($308.51) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($351.06) to €350.00 ($372.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($347.02) to €320.00 ($340.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($287.23) to €290.00 ($308.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

