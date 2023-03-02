Analysts Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $178.71

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.