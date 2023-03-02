Analyzing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Athena Gold and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Gold Mining 1 2 0 0 1.67

Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Athena Gold and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athena Gold and Harmony Gold Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -3.50 Harmony Gold Mining $42.65 billion 0.05 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Athena Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

