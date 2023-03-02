Analyzing Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) & Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) and Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Forian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Pro Medicus shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Forian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forian and Pro Medicus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forian N/A N/A N/A Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forian $25.85 million 6.10 -$31.01 million ($0.95) -5.08 Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A $0.02 2,753.33

This table compares Forian and Pro Medicus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pro Medicus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forian. Forian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro Medicus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forian and Pro Medicus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pro Medicus 2 2 0 0 1.50

Forian currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.15%. Given Forian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Forian is more favorable than Pro Medicus.

Summary

Forian beats Pro Medicus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain. Our goal is to enable a truly global cannabis supply chain through technology that facilitates transparent and verifiable product movement across unique regulatory environments. We accomplish this through our platform, which is tailored to the unique needs of licensed cannabis operators seeking to overcome hurdles related to day to day operations management and new market expansion including tracking, compliance, product sourcing and verification, and business optimization.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform. It also provides healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; and integration products. In addition, the company offers Visage Ease Pro, a mobile application that provides users the ability to interpret various diagnostic imaging studies stored on a Visage 7 server. The company provides its products under the Visage RIS, Visage RIS/PACS, Visage 7, Visage Ease Pro, and Visage Ease names. Pro Medicus Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Australia.

