Anjali Sud Sells 8,873 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE DLB opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.
Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.
About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.
