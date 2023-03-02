Anjali Sud Sells 8,873 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DLB opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,026,000 after acquiring an additional 139,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

