Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) PT Raised to $60.00

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $36.51 on Monday. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.